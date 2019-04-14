‘No market to trade’: It’s free entry to Nairobi national park

Nairobi residents will today be able to gain entry into the Nairobi National Park, take a safari walk and visit the orphanage free of charge, Tourism CS Najib Balala has said.

Balal made the announcement during the Global March for Wildlife at the Kenya Wildlife Service headquarters in Lang’ata on Saturday.

"Good morning, a reminder that we today have free park entry to the Nairobi National Park, Safari Walk and Orphanage. Park opens 6:00 am to 6:00 pm," KWS tweeted on Sunday.

The free park entry covers both park visitors and their vehicles.

More than 500 animal-lovers calling an end to animal poaching marched through the streets of Nairobi Saturday morning.

The large group walked for ten kilometers, from National Museum Kenya to Wildlife Service Head quarters at Lang’ata shouting slogans and waving signs of no trade for animals.