Chief of Defence Forces Samson Mwathethe term expires

Chief of Defence Forces Samson Mwathethe’s term expires this month after serving four years.

Mwathethe is a naval officer and is supposed to be replaced by his deputy Lit. Gen. Robert Kimbochi from the Kenya Army.

The KDF Act states that the Chief of Defence, his vice and service Commanders to serve a single term of four years or retire upon the attaining of the mandatory retirement age.

The Act gives the President powers to extend the term of office of military chiefs for a period not exceeding one year.

Mwathethe was appointed on 17 April 2015. In military tradition, the top seat is held in rotation from one tri-service to the next.

He replaced Julis Karangi from Kenya Airfoce and the next CDF should be the senior most Kenya Army officer – Kimbochi.

Mwathethe has held various command appointments such as Vice Chief of the Defence Forces, Navy Commander, Deputy Navy Commander and Navy logistics Commander.

Karangi was appointed on July 13, 2011 and served upto May 4 2015.