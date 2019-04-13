Woman rescued from FGM, seven arrested

A man and six others were arrested in Maara subcounty, Meru, after they attempted to forcefully circumcise his wife.

Janice Keeru, a mother of two, said her husband and relatives stormed her home early in the morning and tried to circumcise her. She said she opted to leave the home rather than undergo the cut.

Police from Chogoria police station arrested the suspects.

The 38-year-old woman said her in-laws are members of the Kabonokia denomination that strictly believes women must be circumcised.

“In the morning my husband asked me why I had refused to be circumcised like other women in the area. I heard his brother call him. I took a shower and proceeded to Muthenge market where I work," she said.

"Before I reached there, my husband called me. I found my in-laws in my house. His brother threw me on floor and before in I knew it, they tore clothes and tied my legs."

Keeru said she screamed and her assailants told her to accept circumcision or leave the home.

Maara police boss Johnston Kabusia said they will arraign the suspects once investigations are complete.