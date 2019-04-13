State sets aside Sh150m for feared floods

The national government has set aside Sh150 million for expected floods when heavy rains finally arrive.

“It is now the height of dry season and we are expecting rains anytime soon, so as a ministry we are already committed in putting in place measures to avert deaths caused by the floods,” Water CS Simon Chelugui said.

He said a half of the money has already been released and is currently being used to clear bushes along rivers and building gabions.

The targeted counties are Turkana, Kisumu, Baringo, Narok, Migori and Homa Bay.

“The only challenge is shortage of funding, otherwise we are committed to drought mitigation programs such sinking sufficient boreholes to ensure sufficient water availability in the drought hit areas” Chelugui said.

He spoke in Marigat, Baringo, on Thursday.

“Baringo received Sh11 million out of the total budget and so far we have already done some bush clearing along river Perkerrra in Marigat. But due to low funding we could not extend to Endao and Molo rivers,” National Water Harvesting and Storage Authority CEO Sammy Mburu said.