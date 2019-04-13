NO FREE DRINK

Naivasha residents 'sad' over empty bottles

They had thought the lorry involved in an accident carried sodas

In Summary

• People rushed to scene to collect drinks only to learn trailer was carrying empty bottles.

• Driver rushed to local hospital where he was treated and discharged

Members of the public view the mangled wreck of a trailer that was involved in an accident at Jikaze area along the Naivasha-Mai Mahiu highway. The driver of the trailer that was ferrying beverage bottles to Nairobi was injured after he lost its control before he hit two other vehicles and landed in a ditch along the busy highway.
Image: By George Murage

A lorry driver ferrying soda bottles escaped death narrowly after he was involved in an accident along Naivasha-Mai Mahiu highway yesterday.

Tens of residents rushed to the scene of the accident near Jikaze IDP camp to collect drinks only to learn the trailer was transporting empty bottles back to Nairobi.

Kelvin Mwangi, a witness, said the driver was speeding when he lost control and hit two other vehicles before landing in a ditch.

“We thought he was carrying sodas and this would have been an early Easter gift to us but we were shocked to see empty bottles littered all over,” Mwangi said.

Naivasha deputy commander John Kwasa said the driver was rushed to a local hospital where he was treated and discharged.

Meanwhile, there was drama along the Nairobi-Nakuru highway after four suspected thugs were arrested by police while on their way from Nakuru.

The four who are wanted for a series of robberies in Nairobi were cornered near Delamere milk shop.

With guns drawn, the more than ten officers blocked the speeding car the suspects were traveling in before ordering out.

Naivasha DCI boss Kennedy Njoroge said the suspects were being sought by officers from Nairobi.

by GEORGE MURAGE CORRESPONDENT
13 April 2019 - 05:00

