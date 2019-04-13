SEEK STRICT LAWS

Kenyans to march for protection of iconic species

Procession will start from the National Museums of Kenya and end at the Kenya Wildlife Service Headquarters in Lang'ata

In Summary

• Kenya among countries that wants all domestic markets for raw and worked rhinoceros horn shut.

Ivory burning.
Ivory burning.
Image: FILE

Kenyans will today march with the aim of compelling other countries to put more strict laws in place to protect iconic species.

The country will participate in a global march procession that will start from the National Museums of Kenya and end at the Kenya Wildlife Service Headquarters in Lang'ata.

The treats facing the species include, illegal trade, climate change, invasive/exotic species, pollution, illegal trapping, and accidental deaths.

In 2016, Kenya set ablaze 105 tonnes of elephant ivory and 1.35 tonnes of rhino horns to send a strong message to poachers that illegal killing of wildlife species will not be tolerated.

On Thursday, First Lady Margaret Kenyatta called for a sustainable solution that effectively engages all key stakeholders in conservation.

“The subject of conservation continues to be a delicate and complex one that calls for complimentary capabilities of diverse groups including policy makers, philanthropists, conservationists, the civil society, the media and local communities.”

She made her remarks when she presided over the main screening of a documentary titled "Ivory Belongs to Elephants Walk".

The documentary features experiences of Jim Justus Nyamu who is the Executive Director of Elephant Neighbours Centre.

Nyamu has so far traversed 15,411km in eight countries raising awareness on the need to protect the African elephant.

During the screening of the movie at the National Museums of Kenya, the First Lady hailed Nyamu’s contribution to raising the awareness.

Edited by Pamela Wanambisi

Death of 11 rhinos sparked widespread national uproar

The Conservation world was this year drawn into mourning following the death of 11 black rhinos following failed translocation to their new ...
News
3 months ago

Largest ivory stockpile went up in flames in Kenya, but who really noticed?

The tusks of more than ten thousand elephants on April 30, 2016 – the world’s largest ever ivory burn. It was meant as a powerful display against ...
News
1 year ago
by GILBERT KOECH News Reporter
News
13 April 2019 - 00:00

Most Popular

  1. Your Weekend Breakfast Briefing
    2h ago Breakfast Briefing

  2. CORRIDORS OF POWER
    3h ago News

  3. Woman rescued from FGM, seven arrested
    4h ago News

  4. Mombasa court moves to 117-year-old house
    4h ago News

  5. Naivasha residents 'sad' over empty bottles
    4h ago News

Latest Videos
STAR COMMUNITY POLICY AND PARTICIPATION GUIDELINES