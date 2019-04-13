Kenha employee fined Sh70,000 for theft

A court has ordered an employee of Kenya National Highways Authority to pay Sh70,000 or serve 18 months in jail.

Ben Kiprop pleaded guilty on Thursday to stealing two metallic road signs on the Southern Bypass.

He admitted the offence before Kibera chief magistrate Joyce Gandani. Kiprop used a hack saw to cut the signs, the court heard.

Kiprop was spotted by three security guards attached to Digital Communication Company who were manning that section of the Southern Bypass.

The guards found the accused carrying a sack and a hack saw and the metals.

He was arrested and taken to Lang'ata police station.

In mitigation, Kiprop told the magistrate he was under pressure to feed his family.