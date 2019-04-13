Huduma Namba registration made easier

Huduma Namba registration in Nairobi will now be done where groups are gathered, officials have said.

Deputy county commissioner Mawira Mungania said the exercise will be done in estates and institutions such as churches and schools. Clerks will be going round registering members of the public.

“Huduma staff will avail themselves with their registration kits where groups are gathered to make it easier for members of the public to register.We have already visited offices and malls for registration,” he said.

Mungania said Nairobi residents are taking up the National Integrated Identity Management System registration exercise with the seriousness it deserves.

“We have long queues at the chiefs' camps and many organisations are calling requesting our Huduma team to conduct registration in their premise,”he said.

He said Huduma Namba, which is aimed at enhancing the speed and efficiency of service delivery, will consolidate all registration numbers in one digital wallet.

Initially, adults and children aged above six years were to present themselves physically at the sub chiefs offices for registration.

The registration started on March 15 and is scheduled to take 45 days.

Mungania said that it did not mean that after the expiry of the period no registration will be done.

"Biometric kits will be left with the assistants chiefs who will use the kit to undertake updates of more information about births, marriage, deaths and any other important updates about a person,"he said.