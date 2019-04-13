ASSAULT CASE

Former CUEA don to testify afresh

Dean accused of beating up Korean lecturer last year

In Summary

• Samuel Nderitu is accused of beating up Rosa KO, a Korean, after the two disagreed on October 3, 2018

•Rosa already testified but the accused's lawyer refused to cross-examine her as he was away attending court at the time.

Catholic Univeristy Dean Wakanyua in Specks, is accused of assaulting Dr.Rosa KO
Image: CLAUSE MASIKA

A former Catholic University of Eastern  Africa lecturer will testify afresh to pave way for cross-examination in an assault case against a colleague.

Samuel Nderitu is accused of beating up Rosa KO, a Korean, after the two disagreed on the increased number of untrained instructors in the institution on October 3, 2018.

Rosa reported the matter at the Hardy police station and after investigations, the accused was arrested.

Rosa was then assistant professor of International Relations. She was fired after the incident.

Nderitu denied the charges and was freed on a bail of Sh30, 000 or a bond of Sh50, 000 with a surety of the same amount.

Rosa had already testified but the accused's lawyer refused to cross-examine her as he was away attending court at the time.

Yesterday, the Kibera court allowed Rosa to testify afresh so that Nderitu's lawyer could get a chance to cross-examine her.

The magistrate ordered that the matter be heard on July 11.

News
1 month ago
by CLAUSE MASIKA
News
13 April 2019 - 00:00

