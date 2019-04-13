Five million Kenyans register for Huduma Namba

More than 5 million Kenyans have registered for Huduma Namba, Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i said on Friday.

He dismissed myths about the programme, saying the unique number is aimed at improving services for Kenyans.

The CS cautioned the people spreading propaganda the Huduma Namba, also known as the National Integrated Identity Management System (NIIMS).

“Let us register for the Huduma Namba to the last man and forget those spreading lies about it,” Matiang’i said.

He spoke at Kenyatta Sports Grounds in Kisumu where he oversee registration before heading to Nyamira county on a similar mission.

Matiang’i was accompanied by University Education and Research PS Colleta Suda, Kisumu Governor Anyang' Nyong’o, Deputy Governor Mathews Owili, Kisumu Woman Representative Rosa Buyu and Nyando MP Jared Okello.

The CS said registering for the number would enable the government to provide security more effectively.

He directed regional commissioners and county commissioners to work closely with governors to fast-track the registration by Kenyans.

“We want the country to move forward in terms of development and efficient service delivery. It is, therefore, very important for every citizen to get a Huduma Namba,” he said.

Matiang’i said President Uhuru Kenyatta and former Prime Minister Raila Odinga have acquired the number and urged Kenyans to emulate the leaders.

He said the government plan is to ease service delivery digitally. Further, Matiang’i asked regional administrators to increase KIEMS kits to speed up registration.

The NIIMIS, he said, would enable the government to be more precise in its planning, hence accelerate growth for improved living standards of the people.

He also asked elected leaders and government officials to spearhead awareness campaign about the exercise so that nobody is left out.

“We want residents in all the counties to understand why the Huduma Namba is being generated and its purpose,” Matiang’i said.

The generation of Huduma Namba would help in the fight against corruption, he said.

Suda said the government is not in the business of misleading its citizens but wants to deliver quality and sufficient services.

“We are digitising service delivery for Kenyans and, therefore, every citizen should register,” she said.

NIIMS seeks to consolidate in one digital file birth certificate, ID, KRA PIN, NSSF, NHIF, Driving License, Passport and other documents which will be the single source of truth about an individual.

Nyong’o assured of support for the national government exercise saying the new system would have a direct impact on not just service delivery but also national planning and security.

