Drama and industry can employ 500,000 people - Ruto

Kenya's drama and film industry has the potential to employ between 300,000 and 500,000 people, Deputy President William Ruto has said.

He spoke on Friday during the state performance and closure of the Drama and Film Festivals at Kibabi University in Kanduyi, Bungoma county.

Ruto said it is unfortunate that the entertainment industry in Kenya has not been fully tapped.

"The entertainment industry in Kenya needs to be used to create jobs and improve our economy," he said.

The DP said he was overwhelmed by the talent at the festivals. Ruto wondered why such talent had not been tapped locally.

"I am amazed, and someone should tell me why we Kenyans are watching some weird and funny movies of magicians and wizards on our screens instead of making use of this great talent," he said.

"The talent is huge, and we are doing our children a great disservice if we don't nurture it and help them make a living from it."

Ruto said it is saddening that most films from Kenya are being staged in other countries like South Africa and Nigeria instead of being produced locally.

"We have people like Kimani Maribe of first grader, Richard Leakey, Lupita Nyong'o among many others. They have proven that Kenyans are talented in the acting industry and must be invested in," the DP said.

He said there is a film that is being acted in South Africa about Westgate terror attack. incident.

The DP praised drama teachers, saying they play a big role in shaping the children's talent. He promised to have a breakfast meeting next week with the 280 teachers whose students participated in the plays. Ruto wants them to discuss about how the industry can be harmonised.

He asked Education CS George Magoha to ensure measures are put in place to have the talent tapped for job creation.

"We are wasting great opportunities of creating wealth by letting talent slip away away because of confusion and disorganisation," Ruto said.

Magoha said he would ensure that through the new competence curriculum, students' talent will be nurtured. "We can't be forcing some good actors to do medical courses," he said.

More than 115,000 participants attended the annual event. The theme was "Promoting moral responsibility among the youth through theatre and film." It was sponsored by the Kenya Film and Classification Board and the Ministry of Education.

The event was held at Kibabi University. Bungoma Governor Wycliffe Wangamati, Sirisia MP John Waluke, Kimilili MP Didimus Barasa and Webuye West MP Dan Wanyama were present. Others were Dagoret South MP John Kiarie and Mumias East MP Benjamin Washiali.