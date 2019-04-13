CORRIDORS OF POWER

• Suppliers and tenderpreneurs are avoiding a Cabinet secretary who has become a bother.
• An ODM legislator is the talk of major towns and their environs.
Police officers patrolling Parklands have become a nuisance to small-scale traders, pedestrians and, more so, operators of public service vehicles. The arrogant officers openly demand bribes and harass road users as if they are a law unto themselves. They always operate with a pickup truck and have made life hard for PSVs and small businessmen operating in the area. It is time police boss Hillary Mutyambai brought back some sanity.
Suppliers and tenderpreneurs are avoiding a Cabinet secretary who has become a bother. The CS, known for his penchant for young women, has been calling suppliers to his office every Friday to ask for money, which he uses to pay for prostitutes he takes to the Coast. The suppliers, who claim they have not benefitted from the CS’s tenure even though there are many tenders, are now avoiding his calls.
A county boss from one of the Western Kenya counties seems to be having a deep-rooted beef with the youths? The governor, who was elected with high hopes of turning the county around, has not only failed to meet voters’ expectation but has also failed to include youths in his Cabinet and other county appointments. The man has developed a great liking for old men—mostly those he worked with in government. His appointees, since he took over, have been old men past retirement age despite the high number of qualified youths in his county.
An ODM legislator is the talk of major towns and their environs. In gatherings, including campaign rallies, the woman MP will always be seen with a 'side-dish' disguised as a taxi driver. His strategic positioning courtesy of pre-arranged protocol has set tongues wagging among fellow MPs and supporters. It was all laid bare during a strategic meeting in an influential and senior politician's home. A brainstorming meeting a week to the by-election in Ugenya after a heavy drinking spree that was meant to cheer the brigade turned dramatic. The MP, who has a weakness for expensive wines, is said to have taken a tumble at the main entrance. 'Babe! Babe! Babe!' the shocked taxi driver shouted as he tried to catch his inamorata. He failed due to her massive weight. The taxi driver, who appeared drunk, is a Single malt whisky man thanks to his lover's deep pockets. It took the quick intervention of another female MP's guard to pull her off the ground with bruises all over her elbows. It is said the taxi driver, who is in his 20s, has perfected the art of the trade and has made the MP rent him a three bedroom hideout in high-end Kisumu Milimani estate.
Your Weekend Breakfast Briefing