Avocado deal with Mauritius will uplift lives - Wa Iria

Murang’a Governor Mwangi wa Iria has lauded President Uhuru for striking a deal with Mauritius for the exportation of avocados to the Island nation.

The governor said the deal will go a long way in improving the lives of local farmers by expanding the fruit’s market.

Wa Iria said Murang’a is the largest avocado producer in the country, it accounts for about 60 per cent of all fruits produced locally.