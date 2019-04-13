MURANG'A TOP PRODUCER

Avocado deal with Mauritius will uplift lives - Wa Iria

Wa Iria said Murang’a is the largest avocado producer in the country

In Summary

• Murang’a governor Mwangi wa Iria has lauded President Uhuru Kenyatta for striking a deal with the Mauritius government. 

• He said the deal will increase farmers' returns.

Governor Mwangi wa Iria during the distribution of avocado seedlings at Kandara Stadium in June 2017.
Image: ALICE WAITHERA

Murang’a Governor Mwangi wa Iria has lauded President Uhuru for striking a deal with Mauritius for the exportation of avocados to the Island nation.

The governor said the deal will go a long way in improving the lives of local farmers by expanding the fruit’s market.

Wa Iria said Murang’a is the largest avocado producer in the country, it accounts for about 60 per cent of all fruits produced locally.

On Wednesday, Foreign Affairs Cabinet Secretary Monicah Juma announced that the President had sealed the deal that would also give locally produced baby carrot and broccoli access to the Mauritian market.

With such a diverse market, he said, avocado prices are bound to go up and increase foreign exchange earnings. Kenya is set to overtake South Africa in both production and exportation of the fruit.

The Murang'a government brokered a deal between farmers and Kakuzi fruits processing company that would guarantee a market for the produce and improve earnings. 

Murang'a farmer cashes in on Chinese demand for avocados

When President Uhuru Kenyatta signed a deal with China for avocado and macadamia export, Samuel Maina saw a business opportunity and grabbed ...
2 months ago

The county is set to distribute 500,000 Hass avocado seedlings to small-scale farmers this year.

The seedlings distribution programme was started in 2017, with the county government announcing that one avocado tree could produce 1,000 fruits per year. 

The same year, Murang'a farmers sold Sh2 billion avocados to fruit processing companies. The highest paying avocado fetched Sh35 per fruit while the lowest received Sh19 each.

The governor outlawed avocados middlemen in the county, saying that anyone buying the fruits from farmers would be required to have a letter from the county government.

Edited by Pamela Wanambisi

 

by ALICE WAITHERA Correspondent, Murang'a
13 April 2019 - 00:00

