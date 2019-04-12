Varsity students to hold vigil in honour of medic student Ivy

• Students from the UoN, Moi University-Eldoret, TUK, Daystar, CUEA and other campuses will participate for the vigil at 4 pm.
• The autopsy report revealed that she died due to excess bleeding
Varsity students from different campuses will today hold a vigil in honor of Ivy Wangeci who was murdered on Tuesday.
Human rights activist Florence Kanywa confirmed to the Star on phone that students from the University of Nairobi, Moi University-Eldoret, Technical University of Kenya, Daystar, Catholic University of East Africa (CUEA) and other campuses will participate for the vigil at 4 pm.
Kanywa said that the vigil will continue in campuses until the family of the slain announces the date she will be laid to rest.
The students will then conduct a mass vigil at the Nairobi National Archives a day prior to her burial.
The sixth-year student was hacked by a sharp axe outside the Moi Teaching and Referral Hospital in Eldoret.
The human rights activists and the student leaders are waiting for the family of the late to first confirm the burial date so that we can set an exact date of the mass vigil.Human rights activist Florence Kanywa
She died in hospital while being attended to by doctors.
The autopsy report revealed that she died due to excess bleeding after sustaining two deep cuts on the left side of the neck.
Her 28-year-old attacker Naftali Kinuthia who suffered skull fracture from the angry mob is recuperating at the Moi Teaching and Referral hospital under tight security.
Kinuthia confessed to police that he used to send the woman some money.
"The girl, according to the suspect, had told him that she was organising her birthday party, which would happen soon. He said he sent her some money to arrange the event. Since then, the woman refused to pick his calls, said the suspect," Eldoret East DCI Officer Ali Kingi said.
He is expected to appear in court and answer to the murder charges once he is stable.
The body of the medical student was handed over to her family on Wednesday and transferred it to Kenyatta University Funeral Home.
