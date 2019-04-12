IN REMEMBRANCE

Varsity students to hold vigil in honour of medic student Ivy

In Summary

• Students from the UoN, Moi University-Eldoret, TUK, Daystar, CUEA and other campuses will participate for the vigil at 4 pm.

• The autopsy report revealed that she died due to excess bleeding

Ivy Wangeci was a 6th year medical student at Moi University in Eldoret
Ivy Wangeci was a 6th year medical student at Moi University in Eldoret
Image: COURTESY

Varsity students from different campuses will today hold a vigil in honor of Ivy Wangeci who was murdered on Tuesday.

Human rights activist Florence Kanywa confirmed to the Star on phone that students from the University of Nairobi, Moi University-Eldoret, Technical University of Kenya, Daystar, Catholic University of East Africa (CUEA) and other campuses will participate for the vigil at 4 pm.

Kanywa said that the vigil will continue in campuses until the family of the slain announces the date she will be laid to rest.

 

The students will then conduct a mass vigil at the Nairobi National Archives a day prior to her burial.

The sixth-year student was hacked by a sharp axe outside the Moi Teaching and Referral Hospital in Eldoret.

The human rights activists and the student leaders are waiting for the family of the late to first confirm the burial date so that we can set an exact date of the mass vigil.
Human rights activist Florence Kanywa

She died in hospital while being attended to by doctors.

The autopsy report revealed that she died due to excess bleeding after sustaining two deep cuts on the left side of the neck.

Her 28-year-old attacker Naftali Kinuthia who suffered skull fracture from the angry mob is recuperating at the Moi Teaching and Referral hospital under tight security.

Kinuthia confessed to police that he used to send the woman some money.

"The girl, according to the suspect, had told him that she was organising her birthday party, which would happen soon. He said he sent her some money to arrange the event. Since then, the woman refused to pick his calls, said the suspect," Eldoret East DCI Officer Ali Kingi said.

He is expected to appear in court and answer to the murder charges once he is stable.

The body of the medical student was handed over to her family on Wednesday and transferred it to Kenyatta University Funeral Home.

More: 

Why I killed Ivy Wangechi, suspected killer tells police

He stated that he had invested money and emotions on Ivy but did not get what he wanted in return.
News
2 days ago

Ivy killed by stalker, spurned lover — classmate

Friend of murdered student says she was murdered by a stalker she had known
News
2 days ago

Wangechi's neighbours had planned to surprise her on graduation day

Residents say slain medical student got along with everyone, were awaiting her graduation.
News
1 day ago
by TRIZZA KIMANI News Reporter
News
12 April 2019 - 10:52

Most Popular

  1. All you and your children need for Huduma Namba
    3h ago News

  2. Police disown 'rescue', searching for Americans' child
    3h ago News

  3. Ex-CNN reporter Soni Methu passes away
    4h ago News

  4. France guilty of abusing rights of homeless people
    7h ago World

  5. Getting your Huduma Namba - step by step guide
    7h ago News

Latest Videos
STAR COMMUNITY POLICY AND PARTICIPATION GUIDELINES