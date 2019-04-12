Varsity students to hold vigil in honour of medic student Ivy

Varsity students from different campuses will today hold a vigil in honor of Ivy Wangeci who was murdered on Tuesday.

Human rights activist Florence Kanywa confirmed to the Star on phone that students from the University of Nairobi, Moi University-Eldoret, Technical University of Kenya, Daystar, Catholic University of East Africa (CUEA) and other campuses will participate for the vigil at 4 pm.

Kanywa said that the vigil will continue in campuses until the family of the slain announces the date she will be laid to rest.

The students will then conduct a mass vigil at the Nairobi National Archives a day prior to her burial.

The sixth-year student was hacked by a sharp axe outside the Moi Teaching and Referral Hospital in Eldoret.