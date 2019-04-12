UNACCUSTOMED GOODS

Police intercept food worth Sh2m meant for Daadab refugees

In Summary

•Three suspects were arrested and are expected in court today for being in possession of unaccustomed goods.

• The three are Abdijabar Sheikh Alio (21), Mohamed Muktar Manoor (31) and Suleiman Ibrahim Siat (45).

Image: COURTESY: DCI

Police officers manning a roadblock in Matuu recovered over 600 bags of sorghum on Thursday which were meant for use by refugees in Daadab camp.

The bags were packed in a Mercedes Benz trailer and were heading to Nairobi where the diverted goods were to be sold.

The goods are valued to be over Sh2 million.

On Wednesday, the police had also recovered stolen items worth millions of shillings which were on transit from Mombasa to Kisumu.

Several cartons of stolen items, lorry and other chemicals were recovered.

by KEVIN CHERUIYOT
News
12 April 2019 - 11:54

