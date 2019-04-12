Police disown 'rescue' and start looking for Americans' child

Police have denied abducting a child from a Westlands apartment on Friday, April 5. They say they are now looking for the three-year-old child to return him to Daisy and Matt Mazzoncini who are his legal guardians.

Police have however given conflicting accounts of the abduction where 11 men took the child without a court order and without identifying themselves. The Mazzoncinis became the child's guardian in April 2017.

Initial reports were that the abduction was conducted by a 'Mr Baraza' of the DCI. However yesterday Nairobi DCI chief Benson Nyakwaka said the men who took the baby were not from the DCI and were from the Serious Crime Unit.

But the serious crime boss denied that his officers were given such an assignment last week Friday. He said police were now looking for the child to return him to his parents.

An official from the Child Welfare Society told the Star yesterday that the “child rescue operation" was purely a security operation that the CWS did not know about. He declined to be named because he is not the CWS spokesman.

He also declined to explain how he was aware it was a security operation and still claim his department was not aware of it.