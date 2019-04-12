Jubilee official directed to pay Sh300,000 for petition loss

Lawyer Thuku Mbaaro who represented a respondent in the petition said Githinji and others not before the court owed Sh733, 607 as the cost to the lawsuit that was concluded last year.

Githinji's lawyer Solomon Muhama told the court his client would comply with the orders and prayed for his release.

The case will be mentioned on April 23 when Githinji is expected to tell the court how he intends to pay the remaining debt. Kagendo ordered he be released.

A warrant of arrest has been issued for two other party officials who are on the run.

