Getting your Huduma Namba - step by step guide

Clerks involved in the Huduma Namba registration process visited Radio Africa Group offices where they took staff through the exercise.

Here is step by step process on how your information is collected and stored.

Before getting to the registration desk, ensure that you have your National Identification Card with you. You cannot embark on the registration process without it.

You must also ensure that you have the originals of all other documents that you want captured in your registration.

Below is the form you will fill at the registration desk. If you do not have your documents, the various fields will be left blank as the clerks must see evidence that you actually possess them.