Expert Comment: Jubilee elections are long over due

Jubilee should call elections as soon as possible so that we elect individuals who will speak the party's true position, not personal or vested positions like Raphael Tuju is doing.

Tuju presents his position instead of that of the party and that is why elections should be held.

Jubilee is intact despite the small challenges certain individuals are trying to create.

The elements trying to create confusion in the party form a very small percentage and if you keenly study them, you will realise that they have roots in Raila Odinga’s ODM.

Some of them have a history of causing confusion in that party. Just check how they were kicked out.

Around 95 per cent of Jubilee members are intact and are committed to the party's manifesto and ideals.

What has been going on is that some of these so-called Jubilee members have unsuccessfully tried to undermine the Deputy Party Leader who happens to be Deputy President William Ruto, but all their tricks have failed.

Ruto and President Uhuru Kenyatta are tight friends who have worked in synergy to roll out the development agenda for Kenya.

Jubilee is a party formed on strong ideals and the coming together of Uhuru and Ruto has united Kenyans who previously could not see eye to eye.

The entry of ODM into government through the handshake has caused all this mess in Jubilee.

The ODM wing lacks honesty in the whole affair and its members are out for political scores targeted specifically at Ruto.

Some individuals in ODM have teamed up with forces within Jubilee and in government to try and sabotage Ruto but lucky enough they have not succeeded.

We cannot fail to see the hand of Raila in trying to destroy Jubilee for the purpose of positioning themselves for the 2022 presidential race.

It is a scheme they are trying to use to weaken Jubilee and disorient Ruto.

It will be difficult to kill Jubilee which has a huge following in most counties. That is why most Jubilee MPs, MCAs and governors have kept off the war against Ruto by some elements in Jubilee.

The founding youth official of Jubilee Party spoke to the Star