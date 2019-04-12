Harambee Stars to face Senegal, Algeria and Tanzania at Afcon

Kenya has been pooled in Group C of the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations alongside West African giants Senegal, neighbours Tanzania and Algeria.

This is the second time the Harambee Stars will be appearing at the tournament after their disappointing first round elimination in 2004 in Tunis, Tunisia.

So long was the dry spell that Deputy President William Ruto promised the team Sh50 million in December last year as an incentive for the team to qualify for the prestigious continental competition. The pledge was honoured recently.

Uganda, the other of Kenya's East African neighbour in the 24-team tournament has been placed in Group A together with Egypt, DR Congo and Zimbabwe.

Uganda will be making their seventh appearance. They bowed out in the group stage during the 2017 edition.