Harambee Stars to face Senegal, Algeria and Tanzania at Afcon

•Neighbours Tanzania are also placed in Group C
•The 24-team tournament will be hosted by Egypt between June 21 and July 19, 2019
Kenya has been pooled in Group C of the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations alongside West African giants Senegal, neighbours Tanzania and Algeria.
This is the second time the Harambee Stars will be appearing at the tournament after their disappointing first round elimination in 2004 in Tunis, Tunisia.
So long was the dry spell that Deputy President William Ruto promised the team Sh50 million in December last year as an incentive for the team to qualify for the prestigious continental competition. The pledge was honoured recently.
Uganda, the other of Kenya's East African neighbour in the 24-team tournament has been placed in Group A together with Egypt, DR Congo and Zimbabwe.
Uganda will be making their seventh appearance. They bowed out in the group stage during the 2017 edition.
Three-time Africa Cup of Nations winners Nigeria have been drawn in Group B alongside Guinea, Madagascar and Burundi while defending Champions Cameroon are in Group F in what appears to be the ultimate 'group of death' of the competition.
The Indomitable Lions are in the same group as their West African neighbours Ghana, Benin and Guinea Bissau.
This will be Benin's fourth appearance at the tournament following their 2004, 2008, and 2010 appearance. It will be the third appearance for Guine Bissau.
Group D features Morocco, Côte D'Ivoire, South Africa and Namibia while Group E contains Mali, Mauritania, Angola and Tunisia.
The draw was held on Friday in Giza, Egypt.
