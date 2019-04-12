Absence of registrar halts land processing in county

Hundreds of Homa Bay residents cannot get their title deeds due to lack of a land registrar.

The county, which has three constituencies - Kasipul, Karachuonyo and Kabondo Kasipul - had one registrar based at Kosele township in Rachuonyo South subcounty.

Residents cannot get the documents after the registrar was transferred over a month ago. They complain they have been spending a lot of money and time at the offices "for nothing".

Moses Odhiambo of Kabondo Kasipul yesterday told journalists, "Everyday I go, the only information I get is that I cannot be served because the land registrar is not present."

Samuel Otieno complained that his relatives have stayed long in remand because their land title deeds, which should have been used to release them, are stuck.

The problem has also affected the Lands boards in the three subcounties. Rachuonyo East deputy county commissioner Jack Obuo, who is the chairman of the subcounty Lands board, had to postpone his board meeting indefinitely on Wednesday due to the absence of the registrar.

Obuo argued that there are important documents which must be signed by the land registrar for a board meeting to take place.

“The land registrar’s signature is a must for some of the crucial documents we use in land board meetings. I postponed the board meeting until we have a land registrar,” Obuo said.

Edited by R. Wamochie