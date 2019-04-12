Abducted Cuban doctors dedicated to service

Mandera residents on Friday woke up to the sad news of the abduction of two Cuban doctors.

Police sources indicated that the outlawed militia group Al Shabaab from neighbouring Somalia ambushed the two medics Dr Assel Herera Correa (general physician) and Dr Landy Rodriguez (surgeon) as they headed to their work station.

The armed militia group shot dead a security officer attached to the medics before they sped off to Somalia in two cars.

Even as this unfolds, the majority of patients in Mandera have been praising the two medics for their commitment to offering services.

Just a month after the medics were posted at the Mandera Referral hospital, Amina Mohamed successfully delivered through a caesarean section performed by Landhi Rodriguez.

The hospital had started experiencing long queues due to the presence of the Cuban doctors.