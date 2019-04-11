Will Bashir now be arrested on ICC warrants?

The fall of Sudan's long-serving ruler signifies hope for victims of his atrocities in the last three decades, the International Commission of Jurists (ICJ) has said.

Sudanese President Omar Hassan Al-Bashir reportedly resigned on Thursday morning following months of public protests pressing for his removal.

ICJ-Kenya Sam Muhochi said his removal should pave way for enforcement of the International Criminal Court (ICC) arrests warrant.

He has two arrest warrants, one issued on March 4, 2009, and another on July 12, 2010, for alleged involvement in attacks on civilians and pillaging and three counts of genocide.

The crimes against humanity left over 300,000 people dead and more than two million displaced in the Darfur region between 2003 and 2008.