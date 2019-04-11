CRIMES AGAINST HUMANITY IN DARFUR

Will Bashir now be arrested on ICC warrants?

Removal paves way for enforcement of arrest warrants though he had been free as a head of state

In Summary

• Bashir wanted for crimes against humanity in Darfur conflict.

• Has two arrest warrants, one issued in 2009 and 2010.

Sudanese President Omar al-Bashir addresses the National Dialogue Committee meeting at the Presidential Palace in Khartoum, Sudan April 5, 2019.
Sudanese President Omar al-Bashir addresses the National Dialogue Committee meeting at the Presidential Palace in Khartoum, Sudan April 5, 2019.
Image: REUTERS

The fall of Sudan's long-serving ruler signifies hope for victims of his atrocities in the last three decades, the  International Commission of Jurists (ICJ) has said.

Sudanese President Omar Hassan Al-Bashir reportedly resigned on Thursday morning following months of public protests pressing for his removal.

ICJ-Kenya Sam Muhochi said his removal should pave way for enforcement of the International Criminal Court (ICC) arrests warrant.

 

He has two arrest warrants,  one issued on March 4, 2009, and another on July 12, 2010, for alleged involvement in attacks on civilians and pillaging and three counts of genocide.

The crimes against humanity left over 300,000 people dead and more than two million displaced in the Darfur region between 2003 and 2008.

Government sources, provincial minister say Sudan's Bashir stepped down

Sources indicate Bashir under house arrest at the presidential palace.
News
6 hours ago

Despite the arrest warrants, Bashir has been roaming around the world including visiting ICC member states like Kenya to the bewilderment of rights groups.

“The fact that Bashir is resigning or has resigned paves the way for enforcement of warrants of arrest that have been pending. As part of international community Sudan is obliged in the principle of cooperation to enforce that warrant,” Muhochi said.

“The enforcement of the arrest warrants proved a nightmare is because he (Bashir) utilised his position as a head of state, to evade any means or efforts to put him to account,” he added.

He said that even though Sudan is not a member state to ICC it has an obligation as a member of the international community to oblige and make sure that those who commit atrocities are put to account and that no more atrocities occur on their land.

“Bashir's exit is a victory against impunity because for close to a decade he has effectively avoided being held to account personally for crimes against humanity,” Muhochi said.

 

“To victims of Darfur atrocities it is a light at the end of the tunnels that at —least justice can be done by holding Bashir to account for his role in Darfur conflict,” he added.

MORE:

Heavy gunfire heard at protest in Sudan's capital - live TV

Activists said army soldiers guarding the ministry were trying to protect the demonstrators.
News
2 days ago

Sudan's defence minister says security forces won't permit attempts to divide them - SUNA

Awad said armed forces appreciated reasons for protests against President Bashir's rule
News
2 days ago
by RAMADHAN RAJAB Political Writer
News
11 April 2019 - 15:13

Most Popular

  1. US charges WikiLeaks founder Assange with conspiracy
    6m ago World

  2. Bashir forced out, military takes over in Sudan
    23m ago Africa

  3. [VIDEO] Americans appeal for child abducted by Kenya Police
    44m ago News

  4. World Bank puts Mozambique's economic losses to $773 million
    55m ago Africa

  5. Declare wealth or leave office, Mbarak says
    1h ago News

Latest Videos
STAR COMMUNITY POLICY AND PARTICIPATION GUIDELINES