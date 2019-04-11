Uhuru most followed Sub-Saharan Africa leader on Facebook

President Uhuru Kenyatta is the most popular leader in Sub-Saharan Africa.

In the latest research by Burson Cohn & Wolfe for 2019 World Leaders on Facebook, Uhuru has 3.6 million likes on Facebook, ahead of Ghana’s President Nana Akufo-Addo with 1.6 million likes.

However, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi remains the most popular world leader with more than 43.5 million likes on his personal page.

Modi has 13.7 million likes on his institutional Prime Minister of India page. The study also found increased use of paid posts by world leaders.

US President Donald Trump is in second place, with more than 23 million likes on his personal Facebook page.