Sudi apologises for hate remarks

The National Cohesion and Integration Commission yesterday grilled Kapsaret MP Oscar Sudi over a statement that likely to evoke ethnic tension.

A clip captured on March 30 at Cheptiret, Uasin Gishu county, had gone viral showing the Jubilee Party legislator claiming that Kalenjins cannot go to war with 'other tribe' because they are toddlers. This was not received well by Kenyans on social media.

Yesterday at Kilimani Police Station and later at NCIC offices in Nairobi, Sudi apologised to the public and "those my statement may have offended".

The MP told the media after a two-hour grilling that he had taken it upon himself to go to his social media pages to apologise to the Luo community before being summoned to record a statement with the NCIC.

"My statements were never targeting the larger Luo community but directed specifically to Siaya Senator James Orengo," he said.

"I feel sorry myself considering my political career has been based on preaching peace between our borders."

NCIC chief executive officer Hassan Mohamed told the press that Sudi's remarks were uncalled for.

"We have examined the clip and interrogated the legislator and felt that he might have had a case to answer. But as you know one of the commission's role is to ensure cohesion and so we decided to issue him with a notice," Mohamed said.

He added, "Sudi will be monitored and should he utter statements in future that we suspect are likely to cause hate, then we will recommend relevant agencies to arrest and prosecute him."