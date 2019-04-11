Police probe gun drama between Parklands detectives and Kitengela officers

• Kitengela police say the detectives were escorting the lorry under the guise of having arrested its crew.
• Parklands officers accused the roadblock team of assault and blocking them from executing their mandate.
The Internal Affairs Unit of the police (IAU) has taken over investigations into last Sunday's clash between Parklands DCI officers and police officers manning a roadblock in Kitengela.
The officers disagreed over a lorry ferrying contraband ethanol. It took the intervention of senior officers from Nairobi and Kajiado to end the stalemate that nearly led to a shootout.
The officers have traded accusations over the circumstances that led to the public spat.
The Kitengela police have alleged that the detectives were escorting the lorry under the guise of having arrested its crew. But the Parklands officers have accused the roadblock team of assault and blocking them from executing their mandate.
Yesterday, DCI chief George Kinoti revealed that the IAU had taken charge of the probe. The unit is headed by Assistant Inspector General of Police Charlton Mureithi. It is likely to widen the scope of investigations to include senior police chiefs.
“We want independent investigations. That's why we have invited the Internal Affairs Unit," Kinoti told the Star on the phone.
Earlier, a Flying Squad team had been dispatched to the Kitengela police station to record the officers' statements.
The IAU is an independent arm of the police that deals with complaints within the service.
An official at the IAU told the Star on Wednesday evening that the investigators plan to summon both junior and senior officers from Kitengela. Police commanders from Kajiado and Nairobi will also be required to record statements.
