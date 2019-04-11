Police probe gun drama between Parklands detectives and Kitengela officers

The Internal Affairs Unit of the police (IAU) has taken over investigations into last Sunday's clash between Parklands DCI officers and police officers manning a roadblock in Kitengela.

The officers disagreed over a lorry ferrying contraband ethanol. It took the intervention of senior officers from Nairobi and Kajiado to end the stalemate that nearly led to a shootout.

The officers have traded accusations over the circumstances that led to the public spat.

The Kitengela police have alleged that the detectives were escorting the lorry under the guise of having arrested its crew. But the Parklands officers have accused the roadblock team of assault and blocking them from executing their mandate.