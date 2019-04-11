Owner of Barclays safebox challenges prosecution

A suspect in the alleged Sh2 billion fake currency seized at Barclays Bank in Nairobi maintains the money is genuine.

In documents filed in court, Eric Otieno Adede wants the court to suspend the decision of the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) to charge him.

Adede was arrested on March 20 alongside Mohamed Azaz alias Ahmed Shah, Elizabeth Muthoni and Irene Wairimu in a raid at Barclays Bank, Queensway branch.

On March 27, the four appeared in court and were charged with conspiring to defraud businessman Muriithi Materi Mbuthia of Sh20 million at the bank's Queensway branch on March 19, while pretending to be investors.

Adede faced another count of being in possession of $20 million in fake dollars. He is out on a Sh2 million bond or a cash bail of Sh1 million. His co-accused were granted a Sh300,000 bond or a cash bail of Sh200,000 each.

Through lawyer Martin Oloo, Adede said he is the owner of the box at Barclays Bank containing Sh2,025,690,796 ($US 20,067,900) in 100-dollar domination among other items.

He has accused the DCI of illegally holding the money that does not form part of the charges in the criminal case.

Adede contends that the box at Barclays Bank contained genuine US dollars as supported by the signed inventory.

“I have been the holder of the box at Barclays since November 25, 2017. The said sum of money does not form part of the charges against me in the criminal case. The DCI is only using me to boost his public profile,” Adede said.

“The DCI is using the money and alleging it to be fake to publicly boost the public profile of his office and embarrass me in media briefings."

Adede claims the Director of Public Prosecutions has acted and continues to act in excess of his powers in refusing to release the money that is not being used in the criminal case.

In 2017, Adede vied for the Homa Bay Town seat but lost in the ODM primaries to Peter Kaluma.

He also vied for chairmanship of Gor Mahia Football Club against advocate Ambrose Rachier in 2014. He was, however, floored by Rachier who has had held the position since 2008.

