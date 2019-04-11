ELECTRONICS WORTH SH520,000

Man jailed for three years after pleading guilty to stealing

Joseph Onyango asks court for lenient sentence saying he stole due to economic hardship

A man was on Wednesday sentenced to three years in prison after admitting to stealing electronics worth Sh520,000 at a private hospital where he works.

Joseph Onyango pleaded guilty to stealing CPU machines, projectors, two laptops, chargers and a mouse from Coptic Hospital in Nairobi on March 31.

He took the plea before Kibera chief magistrate Joyce Gandani. Onyango said he stole due to economic hardship and promised not to repeat the offence.

Prosecutors said Onyango was seen stealing the electronics by Zeky David, a missionary and employee in charge of ICT at the hospital.

David reported the matter to the management and the claims were confirmed through a review of CCTV cameras.

The footage showed Onyango leaving the ICT store with a big bag which was later confirmed to contain the electronics.

The convict took the store keys from David and entered the room. The electronics were found missing after he left.

Onyango skipped work for days but returned on April 4 when he was arrested within the hospital precincts by security guards who took him to Kilimani police station.

He requested the court for a lenient sentence, saying he had a family that depends on him. He said his wife was very sick and needed urgent medical attention.

“After analysing both the facts and weighing the litigation, I, therefore, sentence the accused to three years imprisonment," Gandani ruled.

Edited by Peter Obuya

by CLAUSE MASIKA
News
11 April 2019 - 00:00

