Hunt on for man accused of killing wife, dumping body in forest

Police say murder could have resulted from family dispute

Detectives are looking for a man believed to have killed his wife on Monday night in Chepalungu and dumped her body in a forest.

The body was recovered by a bodaboda rider on Tuesday morning by the roadside at Makimeny village at the edge of Chepalungu forest.

It had a deep cut on the throat.

Chepalungu subcounty police commander Nelson Maasai the husband went missing after the incident but was being sought for interrogation.

Masai said the husband might have had a hand in the murder because he had not reported the matter to police.

“We went to her home but did not find him. He's gone into hiding, a clear indication he might be behind it (the murder),” Maasai said.

The body was taken to Longisa Hospital Mortuary, he said.

Maasai said the murder might have arisen from family disputes.

“This must be a family issue. All signs indicate the woman may have been killed by the husband."

A fortnight ago, a man killed his three children at Tarakwet village in the same area. Police said it was a case of dispute with the wife.

Edited Peter Obuya

by FELIX KIPKEMOI Correspondent, Rift Valley Region
News
11 April 2019 - 00:00

