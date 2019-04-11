SLAYING THE DRAGON

EACC wants public servants to declare wealth

EACC establishes procedures for disclosure of income, assets and liabilities

In Summary

• EACC chief executive officer Twalib Mbarak says full wealth declaration is key to curbing corruption.

• He says commission will remain steadfast and will not succumb to fear, blackmail and negative profiling.

EACC CEO Twalib Mbarak with chairman Eliud Wabukhala at KICC
Image: COURTESY

Public and state officers must declare their wealth or quit, the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission has said.

EACC chief executive officer Twalib Mbarak such declarations are important in the fight against corruption.

Mbarak spoke  at a workshop in Nairobi to validate administrative procedures on declaration of income, assets and liabilities.

He said the workshop is part of strategies the commission has put in place to fight corruption in the national and county governments.

Mbarak said declaration of income, assets and liabilities is crucial in curbing corruption.

“Wealth declaration is one of the biggest deterrences to corruption because you have to declare your wealth and liabilities officially. If you do not want to declare your wealth and liabilities, leave the public service. Forget being a state officer,” he said.

The EACC boss said the commission faces a lot of resistance from corrupt individuals who try to implicate the commissioners as they carry out their duties.

“The corrupt are always innovative and will always try to fight back," Mabarak said.

He said the commission will remain steadfast and will not succumb to fear, blackmail and negative profiling.

Mbarak  said the commission has put in place measures to improve relations with the public.

Chairperson Eliud Wabukala said the wealth declaration tool will be useful to the commission to hasten investigations against corrupt individuals.

He said full financial disclosure is a means to detect and prevent corruption.

by KEVIN CHERUIYOT
News
11 April 2019 - 16:12

