Court summons ex-MP Betty Tett in foster son's case

Former nominated MP Betty Tett and her husband William Tett have been summoned to explain whether they authored a statement opposing a review of their foster son’s death sentence.

The victim impact statement was filed in court on April 4 this year and bears the signature of William Tett.

But their foster son, David Tett, has questioned its authenticity, causing the magistrate to issue the summons.

“I hereby issue summons to William and Betty Tett to appear in court and explain if they are the real authors and whether the victim impact statement is from them," the magistrate ruled.

The statement is in response to an application filed by David who seeks a review of his death sentence. David was convicted and sentenced to death after he was found guilty of violently robbing his foster father, William, at gunpoint at lunchtime on September 6t, 2011.

David says the signatures on the victim impact statement has been forged as he has knowledge of how William signs his name.

In the Statement, William says David ought to remain behind bars for his crime. He is not fit to be among members of the free society, he said.

“If he could commit such a crime against his family and more so his parents who had provided for him, I shudder to imagine what he can do to other members of society where he is to be left free before rehabilitation,” read the statement.

William said, “To date, I fail to understand how he could hatch and oversee a scheme to violently rob us despite all we had done for him. It saddens me that the fact that we were foster parents counted for nothing,”

William says that while the conviction and sentencing of David brought their family some measure of closure, he is afraid that David may cause him or his family harm should he have an opportunity to do so.

The matter will be heard on May 22.

