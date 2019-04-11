Couple killed, three injured in Narok road crash

A husband and his wife died Thursday evening in a grisly road accident in Narok County on the Narok-Bomet road.

Three other people including a 6-month old baby were injured in the 7pm accident that occurred near Osilanka in Narok North Sub County.

Narok County Commissioner George Natembeya, who visited the scene, said the accident involved a Toyota Station Wagon and a police Land Cruiser.

The vehicles collided head-on, he said.

According to Natembeya, the female casualty died on the spot while her husband died while undergoing treatment at the Narok County Referral Hospital.

Their 6-month old infant sustained serious injuries and is admitted at the hospital's Intensive Care Unit.

Doctors at the facility said two Administration Police officers, a boss and his driver, sustained minor injuries and are out of danger.

The Land Cruiser was heading to Ololulunga from Narok town while the Station Wagon was travelling towards Narok town at the time of the accident.

The bodies were moved to the Narok County Referral Hospital mortuary while the vehicles were towed to Narok police station.

Natembeya warned road users to be cautious especially when driving in the area which is considered a dangerous spot.

On Sunday, four people died while six others sustained injuries after a Nissan matatu hit an oncoming Land Cruiser at the same spot.