Americans seek writ of habeas corpus to recover child ‘rescued’ by Kenyan police

Matt is a former senior executive of Starbucks and is now Vice-President of a tech start-up in New York. Daisy is a missionary volunteer who has been in Kenya for three years.

The Mazzoncinis have now filed a writ of habeas corpus under a certificate of urgency to recover the child.

The story starts in 2016 when new-born twins were left in a plastic bag outside a prayer centre in Kiambu run by Gathoni Kirima, a personal friend of Daisy with whom she was staying.

One twin soon died and the other remained in a very sickly state, first in Kiambu hospital and later at the Mogra Sole Breadwinner Rescue Centre orphanage in Kiambu.

Daisy started helping to care for the boy child who later had multiple procedures at Gertrude’s Hospital in Muthaiga at a cost of Sh1.5 million, paid for by Daisy and Matt.

In April 2017, the court awarded Daisy and Matt joint legal guardianship of the child after they had supplied their marriage certificate, tax records, and background clearance from the FBI.

In July 2017, the Mogra orphanage contested the guardianship order but the court granted a restraining order to stop Mogra interfering with the child.

Matt and Daisy decided to apply for adoption of the boy after the Kenya National Commission on Human Rights advised them that it was possible to get an exemption from the moratorium on adoption.