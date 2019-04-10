Villagers torch night runners houses in Chepalungu

Police are hunting for five men suspected to be behind the torching of two houses in in Chepalungu, Bomet on Monday.

The suspects are believed to have organised a meeting at Marangetit village on Monday evening which culminated in the arson attack.

Residents claim the houses belong to night runners who have given them sleepless nights for more than six months.

Villagers reportedly hunted for the night runners for hours before resorting to burning their houses. They said they would not want to see the night runners anymore.

Chepalungu subcounty police commander Nelson Masai accused the residents of taking the law into their hands by destroying property.

Masai said the planners of the attack will be arrested and charged with malicious damage to property.

“We have identified them and we are searching for them. They do not have evidence that the suspects are night runners and did not even report the matter to police for action,” Masai said.

He said no one was injured during the incident.