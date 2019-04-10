Uhuru-Raila talks prompted ODM withdrawal from Wajir race -Tuju

Jubilee secretary general Raphael Tuju has said President Uhuru Kenyatta and ODM leader Raila Odinga negotiated to have the ODM candidate pull out of the upcoming Wajir West by-election.

Addressing a press conference at Jubilee headquarters in Pangani, Nairobi, Tuju on Wednesday said the orange party was reciprocating what Jubilee did in the just concluded by-elections in Ugenya and Embakasi South not to field candidates.

"We would like to put it on record that this withdrawal by ODM follows high-level consultations by the leadership of the two parties. It may also be recalled that such high-level consultations informed similar decisions by Jubilee not to field candidates in by-elections in Ugenya and Embakasi South," he said.

On Tuesday, ODM's Mohamed Elmi withdrew his candidacy and announced that he will support former MP Ahmed Kolosh of Jubilee.