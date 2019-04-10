Two Langata cops injured in fight with KDF officers

Two officers based at Langata police station were on Tuesday night injured in a fight with KDF officers who stormed the station to rescue their colleague.

The two include female cop Brigit Sifuna, who was wrestled to the ground and assaulted for refusing to open sentry and release senior private Juma Ali Juma.

Juma had been detained at the station after assaulting policeman Dennis Mwangi along Kitengela road.

Mwangi was resolving a minor accident when Juma ambushed him and wrestled him to the ground, accusing him of blocking the road.

An officer called for reinforcement and more cops came to Mwangi’s help and subdued Juma and escorted him to the station.

Juma’s colleagues, among them privates Omar Kea, Gunner Mule and Omar Juma stormed the station demanding Juma's release.

A commotion ensued at the report desk where Sifuna was wrestled and her colleague roughed up after attempting to rescue her.

The colleague sustained injuries on the arm.

A police report from the station indicates cops shot 16 times in response after an alarm was raised. No one was hurt.

However, National Police Service spokesman Charles Owino and Langata police boss Gregory Mutiso denied the incident.

Nairobi Area police commander Philip Ndolo also declined to comment on the case, while Ministry of Defense spokesman Bongita Ongeri did not answer calls.

A senior city cop told the Star in confidence the issue will be highly guarded "because those are very sensitive internal issues that cannot be disclosed to the public”.

“When such things happen in a camp or a security installation — because they happened inside a police station — they are kept in secret. Everything remains within the camp,” the senior officer said.

He did not disclose whether the soldiers will be charged in civil courts but other police sources said they had been handed over to the military police.

The unwritten law requires that a security officer shall not arrest their colleague in arms for minor offences and shall deal with each other with leniency.

Edited by Eliud Kibii