Senators oppose proposed ban on manure

Senators have opposed the proposed crops regulations that seek to ban the use of raw animal manure by farmers, terming the move ridiculous.

The lawmakers laughed off the government controversial proposal, describing it as punitive and linked it to the works of cartels bent on flooding the country with synthetic fertilisers.

Senators Moses Wetang'ula (Bungoma), Margaret Kamar (Uasin Gishu), George Khaniri (Vihiga), Sam Ongeri (Kisii), Ochilo Ayacko (Migori), Ledama ole Kina (Narok), Malachy Ekal (Turkana), Mary Yiene (nominated) and Kimani Wamatangi (Kiambu) said they will not allow the ban. Instead, they will push for appropriate legislation to entrench the use of organic fertilisers to seal any loopholes that policymakers can use.

They said the ban amounts to economic sabotage and warned policymakers not to introduce laws through the backdoor.

“I have no doubt in my mind that this is a cartel movement. It is about time we compare government policies and existing legislation,” said Ledama.

Wetang'ula sought a statement on the ban on animal manure.

The contentious proposal is part of the government’s move to tighten controls on the sector by implementing the Fourth Schedule of the Crops Act (2013).

Regulation 30(2) of the draft, which deals with the prohibition of the use of raw sewage and raw organic manure states: “A grower shall not use raw animal manure for the production of food crops”.

But the senators say organic manure is the safest and vowed to resist any attempts to compel farmers to go for the expensive chemical fertilisers.

Wetang'ula had sought a statement from the Agriculture ministry on among others, detailed explanation of the scientific studies behind the decision and the intent of the ban.

Kamar said the proposal only points to the poor quality of ministry officials trusted with developing policies to guide the agriculture sector.

“I have served in Parliament for the last six consecutive terms. This is the most ridiculous policy I have ever heard here. Very surprising that somebody can imagine banning organic fertiliser,” Khaniri said.

Wamatangi said the ban will further impoverish small-scale farmers who bear with the high cost of production and low prices for their products.

“At this rate, you will not be surprised if you hear a ban of breastfeeding. If you go to any supermarket, the longest lines are on natural products. It looks as if the weakest of the weak in the society are being targeted,” the senator said.

Edited by Eliud Kibii