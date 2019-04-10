Ruto finally registers for Huduma Namba

Deputy President William Ruto yesterday registered for the Huduma Namba in Lang'ata a week after the President launched the drive.

This ended speculation after he turned up at the deputy county commissioner's office. President Uhuru Kenyatta launched the registration last week on Tuesday in Mwala, Machakos.

The DP said yesterday the Huduma Namba will ensure Kenya have a more secure country.

"Most terrorists use fake identities to come into the country. It will now be difficult for those who use our borders to come and hurt us. With the papers they are using right now, it will be difficult to come in when everyone has their own Huduma Namba,” the DP said

Ruto, who was to preside over the Huduma Namba launch in Kakamega, skipped the event. The DP said he attended another delegated function and asked Sports CS Amina Mohamed to represent him.

ODM leader Raila Odinga was in Mombasa, Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka and his Ford Kenya counterpart were in Murang'a while ANC boss Musalia Mudavadi held forte in Kajiado.

On Sunday, Cotu secretary general Francis Atwoli told the DP to declare his stand on Huduma Namba. He said if the DP does not like it he should say why.

Ruto has told all Kenyans to register as the Huduma Namba will be of benefit not just to the common citizen, but to the government as well.

“We want to have accurate data as a government. To the citizen, it is important because it will help you not to carry so many papers around and have to remember too many numbers,” Ruto said.

The DP said it will also help avoid multiple registrations. He said the ID, NHIF, NSSF, driving license and KRA PIN number will all be consolidated into one document.

“As a Kenyan, the Huduma Namba will help you reduce the hustle of looking for all these many papers. All these will be consolidated into one unique identifiable number," he said.

The DP also said the number will help the government to rely on reliable sources of information in planning, design and delivery of services.

He said the government needs accurate data to enable it plan in delivery of services such as electricity, education, the Inua Jamii Programme and bursaries.

“Each Kenyan should know it is important to register because it will make your life easier and will enable the government to serve you efficiently,” Ruto said.