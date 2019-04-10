Police kill one, recover pistol in Mombasa

Police in Mombasa shot dead a man believed to be a member of a gang behind a spate of killings, muggings and robberies in the city.

Acting on a tip off, the officers ambushed the suspect while in his house at Chaani, Changamwe subcounty on Monday evening and shot him dead, Changamwe OCPD Daudi Loronyokwe said.

“He fired three shots at police when we ambushed him, but by good luck no officer was injured,” Loronyokwe said.

Items recovered included a German-made pistol, a fake gun and two mobile phones.

Two accomplices escaped from the police raid.

Alice Kazungu, a resident of Changamwe said: “We have so many criminals here of late. They have migrated from Kisauni and now have camped in Changamwe to terrorise us. Police should act fast.”

Police said the man was on their radar after his accomplices were caught on camera stealing from a woman in Makande two weeks ago.

Brighton Naiya Manyala, Mohamed Hassan, Chris Odhiambo Omondi, Evans Munyoki Mburiro and Mutonyi Nzamba were arrested by DCI detectives after the CCVT footage went viral.

Mombasa police boss Johnstone Ipara said the gang has links to Changamwe, the island and Taita Taveta.

On Friday last week, an M-Pesa shop attendant was shot in the stomach at Migadini area at 10pm by two gunmen who stole an unknown amount of cash.

She was pronounced dead on arrival at Bomu Hospital.

“We are pursuing the rest and we will soon get them. They better surrender,” Loronyokwe said.