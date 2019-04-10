Obado free to access his Rapogi home

The High Court yesterday changed tough bail terms that limited Migori Governor Okoth Obado's movement.

The governor, who is facing murder charges, can now access his palatial home in Rapogi after Justice Jessie Lessit lifted the 20km radius restriction she imposed last year.

The judge said Obado is free to move within the border of the county as the purpose of the strict bail terms has been served and is no longer a necessary condition.

The governor's movement was tightly regulated following the murder of his lover Sharon Otieno and her unborn child. She lived within the 20km radius.

Sharon's body was found dumped in Kodero Forest in September last year. The governor admitted the baby was his.

Obado was also ordered to deposit his travel documents in court as part of the conditions set for his release on bail terms. He is out on a Sh5 million bail. The pre-trial conference was set for April 29.

The governor, through lawyer Kioko Kilukumi, yesterday told the court the 20km radius restriction stops him from accessing his home and also bars him from effectively serving all the people of Migori.

Migori has eight constituencies, five of them bordering Homa Bay county.

Obado told the court it had become impracticable for him to effectively discharge his mandate as governor.

"As governor, my work involves travelling and shuttling between Nairobi and Migori where my official residence and office are situated. But the 20km restriction prohibits me from doing so," the court heard.

Obado was last year charged alongside his aide Michael Oyamo and Migori clerk Caspal Obiero with the murder of Sharon. The hearing is yet to start.