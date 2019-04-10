Moi University student hacked to death

A sixth-year medical student at Moi University, Eldoret, was killed on Tuesday outside the college by a man armed with an axe.

Ivy Wangechi died on the spot on a road outside the Moi Teaching and Referral Hospital.

She was waylaid by the axe-wielding man as she returned to her hostel after working in the wards.

The man, identified as Naftali Kinuthia, 28, an employee of a betting firm in Nairobi, drove from the capital with a panga and the axe in his car to stage the attack, which sent shockwaves through the university community.

Wangechi was still dressed in her white doctor's coat when she was attacked and hacked many times as she pleaded for help.

Boda boda operators rushed to her help but they were too late. The operators turned their anger on the attacker and beat him senseless.

He was admitted to the hospital in critical condition.

“It’s unfortunate that such an incident could happen to our student. We are saddened and deeply shocked,” Moi University VC Isaac Kosgey said.

Kosgey, who addressed students, urged them to remain calm as the administration works with the police to unravel what could have caused the murder.

“We have already informed the parents and the next of kin," he said. Wangechi was about to graduate and was waiting to sit her final exam.

Witnesses said she was taken by surprise by her attacker. “She tried to run away but the attack was sudden and brutal," a student who was close to the scene said.

Police were deployed at the university as students protested against poor accommodation, which they said has exposed them to security risks.

Director of Criminal Investigations George Kinoti said police have started investigations.

Student leader Michael Maina said they will fight for justice for Wangechi.

“We are shocked that one of us could lose her life that way just a few weeks before she completes her education to go and serve Kenyans,” he said.

The students held protests, calling for proper investigations and enhanced security at the college.

Dean of the Medical School Lukoye Atwoli said the attack had shocked the university fraternity.

“We hope the police will find the truth about this incident," he said.

(Edited by Eliud Kibii)