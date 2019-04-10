Human trafficking: Cops arrest man, rescue 9 Ethiopians

Police detectives from Transnational Organized Crime Unit have rescued nine male victims of human trafficking.

The victims were kept in a rented home of a 46 year old Alexender Kinyanjui, which was raided by the police officers acting on a tip off on Wednesday.

All victims are from Ethiopia and are between the age of 20 and 36 years.

DCI in a tweet said the victims are well and safe while the suspect is held in custody.

But the DCI did not disclose where the suspect was arrested.

ast month, a Kiambu court charged three traders for trafficking 25 women from Burundi.

Lydiah Wairimu Maina, Susan Nyambura Ng'ang'a and Mercy Kaare Nyaga pleaded not guilty before senior principal magistrate Stella Atambo.

The magistrate granted an application by investigating officer Rachael Kombe attached to Transnational Organised Crime Unit to hold the Burundian women at Gigiri police station.