Four KWS officers, two civilians charged with illegally possessing Sh7.2m sandalwood

A senior Kenya Wildlife Service officer and his three juniors were charged yesterday with illegally possessing 7,200kg of sandalwood worth Sh7.2 million.

Sandalwood is a class of woods that are heavy, yellow, and fine-grained. Unlike many other aromatic woods, it retains its pleasant smell for decades. Illegal loggers harvest them because they fetch high prices. They can be used to make perfumes, oil or fragrant timber.

Francis Irungu an officer in charge of Wamba Kenya Wildlife station, Corporal Lyloyd Gitonga, driver Sammy Kimani, officer James Maina were charged alongside two civilians — Modesta Mahianyu and Irene Ngatia.

They pleaded not guilty before Kibera chief magistrate Joyce Gandani.

Irungu faces another charge of abuse of office.

According to the prosecution, the accused were arrested on April 4 after a multi-agency team that was on a surveillance At Samburu West subcounty got intelligence about them.

By 9.21pm, the team intercepted their vehicle, KCF 876U, on the Karama-Asher-Celo-Lipi road in Samburu East.

They inspected it and found the sandalwood. They nabbed the suspects and presented them to the Usher police post. They were transferred to Kenya Wildlife headquarters and later the to Lang’ata police station.

The accused, through lawyers, told the court that their right had been violated having been arraigned for the first time yesterday. But the prosecution said the decision to delay of their arraignment was to allow more exhibits to be brought before the commencement of their case.

The accused requested the court to release them on lenient bond terms, saying some of them were sole breadwinners of the families.

The prosecution requested the court to set another day for their bail application and determination.

The magistrate ordered they be remanded at the Lang’ata police station, pending their bail application today.