Anthrax situation under control, KWS says after buffalo deaths

Surveillance at the Nakuru National Park and its environs has been heightened following anthrax outbreak that has killed 10 buffaloes and a waterbuck.
KWS head of corporate communications Paul Gathitu said veterinary officers were ensuring the diseases does not spread.
"We followed the protocols on how we bury the carcass, burn it and disinfect the site to avoid contamination," Gathitu said.
He said precaution was being taken to ensure the remains are not eaten by scavengers.
The first case of buffalo deaths was reported on March 29, prompting KWS team to move in immediately.
The spread of the disease was confirmed after samples were screened at the regional lab in Nakuru.
Gathitu said drought was responsible for some deaths.
He said KWS staff have gone for anti-anthrax jabs in Nakuru and have been given protective gears.
Gathitu said several white rhinos have been vaccinated as a precaution because they are in close contact with the buffaloes. The animals use the same range.
The park has more 3,850 buffaloes according to KWS board chairman John Waithaka. The population is way above the park's ideal capacity of 500 buffaloes.
Gathitu, however, downplayed congestion as the cause of the anthrax outbreak and its spread.
"The population is high but it does a little contribution but not the main factor," he said.
He said the disease was last detected in the park in 2015.
Anthrax is a rare but serious illness caused by a spore-forming bacterium called bacillus anthracis. It mainly affects livestock and wild game.
Humans can become infected through contact with sick animals.
Usually, anthrax bacteria enter the body through a wound in the skin.
One can also be infected by eating contaminated meat or inhaling the spores.
Signs and symptoms, which depend on how you're infected, can range from skin sores to vomiting to shock. Prompt treatment with antibiotics can cure most anthrax infections.
Inhaled anthrax is more difficult to treat and can be fatal. Gathitu said not all buffaloes have been affected.
He said the bacteria can stay in the soil for up to 10 years. KWS is closely watching the situation but Gathitu said he was optimistic that once it starts raining, the situation will be under control. He said the park is still open.
