Anthrax situation under control, KWS says after buffalo deaths

Surveillance at the Nakuru National Park and its environs has been heightened following anthrax outbreak that has killed 10 buffaloes and a waterbuck.

KWS head of corporate communications Paul Gathitu said veterinary officers were ensuring the diseases does not spread.

"We followed the protocols on how we bury the carcass, burn it and disinfect the site to avoid contamination," Gathitu said.

He said precaution was being taken to ensure the remains are not eaten by scavengers.

The first case of buffalo deaths was reported on March 29, prompting KWS team to move in immediately.

The spread of the disease was confirmed after samples were screened at the regional lab in Nakuru.