Tourism CAS Boinnet sworn in

Former Inspector General of Police Joseph Boinnet took the oath of office as Chief Administrative Secretary for Tourism on Monday.

The ceremony conducted by Head of Public Service Joseph Kinyua at State House was witnessed by President Kenyatta and attended by Deputy President William Ruto, Interior CS Fred Matiang’i and Tourism CS Najib Balala.

Boinnet signed the Leadership and Integrity Code and the Accountability Pledge.

President Kenyatta also witnessed the signing of the Leadership and Integrity Code and the Accountability Pledge by incoming Inspector General of Police Hillary Mutyambai who had earlier taken the oath of office at the Supreme Court.

The signing of the Leadership and Integrity Code and the Accountability Pledge by state officers is part of Uhuru's commitment to entrenching good governance.

Congratulating Boinnet and Mr Mutyambai on their appointment, President Kenyatta said he looked forward to working with them in delivering quality services to Kenyans.

“I am looking forward to working together with you in our mission to deliver services to the people of Kenya,” President Kenyatta said.

He said outgoing IGP Boinnet served his term with diligence and took the National Police Service to a higher level.

“Your commitment to duty made the National Police Service what it is today. I hope you will take that experience to the Ministry of Tourism as well and move it to a new level in our conservation efforts,” he said.

President Kenyatta told IGP Mutyambai he expects him to use his wide experience in the security sector to protect the lives of Kenyans and their property.

“No nation can achieve economic and political stability without security. I look forward to working with you to ensure we achieve our social and economic objectives for the people of our nation,” President Kenyatta said.

The Head of State urged the new IGP to work with his colleagues and members of the National Police Service Commission in order to deliver on the mandate of the service and in line with its motto of “Utumishi kwa Wote”.

At another function at State House, Nairobi, President Kenyatta received credentials from the incoming Chinese Ambassador to Kenya Wu Peng. Ambassador Wu is also the Permanent Representative of China to the UNEP and the UN-Habitat.