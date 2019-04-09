Suspects in activist Mwatha death held for 10 more days

Four suspects accused of killing human rights activist Carol Mwatha will in 10 days know whether they will get temporary freedom or not.

Betty Akinyi Nyanya, Michael Onyonka Onchiri, Richard Ramoya and Alexander Gitau Gikonya were yesterday arraigned before the High Court in Nairobi and charged with murdering Mwatha and her unborn baby.

Appearing before Justice Jessie Lesiit, the four pleaded not guilty. Defence lawyers made an application to have them released on bail but the prosecution opposed it saying it will be in public interest to detain them.

Justice Lesiit will make a ruling on April 18.

The judge directed that Michael Onchiri be taken to hospital for treatment after his lawyer told the court he suffered injuries from an assault.

The four were required to plead to the charges on March 4 but failed as three of them did not have a lawyer. The suspects had also not been taken for mental tests to establish whether they are fit to stand trial.

On February 12, detectives arrested six people in connection with the death of the Dandora-based activist. However, only four were charged and the other two will be state witnesses.

Earlier, the court had granted the prosecution’s application to detain all the six suspects for 14 days pending investigations.

Makadara chief magistrate Heston Nyaga agreed with the prosecution that although they have a right to be released on bond, the six face a serious offence and releasing them might endanger their lives.

A postmortem report showed that Mwatha died after a botched abortion at a clinic in Dandora Phase 1.

Director of Criminal Investigations George Kinoti said in a statement on Tuesday the six suspects, among them the owner of the clinic, participated in the abortion.