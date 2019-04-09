Star Sheikh teachers arrested for conducting illegal tuition

Five teachers have been arrested for conducting outlawed holiday tuition at Star Sheikh Academy in Athi River, Machakos.

Police on Monday raided the school following orders from Machakos County Commissioner Esther Maina. She ordered the teachers' arrest following a tip-off.

Documents seen by the Star show the school re-opened for a "special session" on April 1 after being closed on March 28 for holidays. Parents paid Sh3,000 for day scholars and Sh5,000 for boarders.

"The school shall conduct a special session for guidance and counselling course on academic and personal behaviour towards education starting on Monday April 1 to Friday April 12, 2019. Charges will be Sh3,000 for day scholars and Sh5,000 for boarders. All pupils must participate and report with the fee required," reads the document in part.

This is the second time police have raided the school to stop unlawful tuition.

In December last year, police stormed the school accompanied by area education officers after the then Machakos County Commissioner Abdullahi Galgalo ordered the school to be closed.

The teachers and pupils were given five minutes to vacate the school compound. A similar tuition was going on at the school.

Pupils, who spoke to the Star on Monday, said they were forced to be in school yet they wanted to be at home with their parents

Both the headteacher and his deputy escaped arrests through a back gate. Police detectives took the arrested teachers to Athi River police station.

Mavoko chief Nzau Komo and area assistant chief Cecilia Musyoka accompanied the detectives to the school.

Some of the teachers were ejected from dormitories where they were found hiding. The police took phone contacts of the school director and senior teachers. They said they would pursue them.

The school was closed indefinitely and pupils released to go home.

Commissioner Maina cautioned teachers and directors of schools in the county against conducting unlawful tuition. She ordered police officers to raid schools and arrest teachers and directors found breaking the law.