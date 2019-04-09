Ruto gets his Huduma Namba, says it’s useful for planning

Deputy President William Ruto has gotten himself ongoing a Huduma Namba, a week after he defended himself for skipping the national launch.

The DP, who was accompanied by his family to the registration centre in Langat'a, urged Kenyans to register within the specified period.

Ruto said that it was important that the government had accurate data on all its citizens.

"As a government, we need accurate data to enable us to put in place plans that are efficient and effective," Ruto said.

He said Huduma Namba was also beneficial to citizens as the same number will be used for all other official documents.

"It will cut on the burdensome paperwork of carrying the identity card, driving license, among other documents while seeking services from the government," Ruto said.

The DP was to launch Huduma Namba service in Kakamega county, which coincided with an official visit of the Cuba Vice President of the Councils of State Ines María Chapman Waugh.