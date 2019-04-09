Ruto gets his Huduma Namba, says it’s useful for planning

• He said government services will be consolidated into one number and citizens will be reprieved from carrying several documents.
• The DP was accompanied by his family to the registration centre.
Deputy President William Ruto has gotten himself ongoing a Huduma Namba, a week after he defended himself for skipping the national launch.
The DP, who was accompanied by his family to the registration centre in Langat'a, urged Kenyans to register within the specified period.
Ruto said that it was important that the government had accurate data on all its citizens.
"As a government, we need accurate data to enable us to put in place plans that are efficient and effective," Ruto said.
He said Huduma Namba was also beneficial to citizens as the same number will be used for all other official documents.
"It will cut on the burdensome paperwork of carrying the identity card, driving license, among other documents while seeking services from the government," Ruto said.
The DP was to launch Huduma Namba service in Kakamega county, which coincided with an official visit of the Cuba Vice President of the Councils of State Ines María Chapman Waugh.
There were speculations about his stand as far as NIIMS is concerned after missing out during the launch.
President Uhuru Kenyatta launched the exercise on Tuesday 2 as the government seeks to establish and maintain a master digital national population registers.
Cotu secretary general Francis Atwoli had urged Deputy President William Ruto on Saturday 6 to declare his stand on Huduma Namba.
"Watu wa tangatanga hawajaambia watu wachukue. Watu wa Rift valley wanasema wanangojea Ruto awaambie," Atwoli said.
Atwoli urged Kenyans to register for Huduma Namba, adding it is something that developed countries have adopted.
