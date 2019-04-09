2 ESCAPE

Police kill fake traffic officers on Machakos-Kitui road

They are believed to have been carrying out an illegal crackdown

In Summary

• Police rescued one of their victims who had been handcuffed

• They fired at the detectives when ordered to surrender 

Recovered pistol and ammunition from fake cops
FAKE OFFICERS: Recovered pistol and ammunition from fake cops
Image: COURTESY : DCI

Police have killed three fake traffic officers along the Machakos-Kitui road.

The three were in a group of five men "performing traffic duties" yesterday. 

Detectives commanded them to surrender but they opted to shoot at the officers.

The other two escaped. A pistol, ammunition and a vehicle were recovered.

Detectives also rescued one of their victims, whom they had already handcuffed.

The men were conducting an illegal crack-down on cars operating on the road. 

County governments are in the habit of erecting illegal roadblocks but the Traffic Act No 39 of 2016 (Revised 2018) is clear on the mounting of roadblocks. Section 69 A gives two situations in which roadblocks may be mounted:

  • (1) The Inspector-General of the police may, by notice in a gazette, designate a place along a public road on which a police roadblock may be mounted, and
  • (2) A roadblock shall not be mounted in a place other than the place designated under sub-section (1), but may be mounted in a non-designated place only in exceptional circumstances certified as such by the Inspector General or by an officer authorised on his behalf. 

 

Manhunt for drivers who attacked traffic cops

Were conducting crackdown on Proboxes operating illegally
Counties
2 days ago
by KEVIN CHERUIYOT
News
09 April 2019 - 00:00

Most Popular

  1. Mueller report to be released within a week - Barr
    36m ago World

  2. Facebook, Google defend efforts to remove hate speech
    28m ago World

  3. Police launch probe into killing of Ivy Wangechi
    1h ago News

  4. My withdrawal has nothing to do with ODM
    2h ago News

  5. Ruto says Huduma Namba critical to state planning
    4h ago News

Latest Videos
STAR COMMUNITY POLICY AND PARTICIPATION GUIDELINES