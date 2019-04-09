Police kill fake traffic officers on Machakos-Kitui road

Police have killed three fake traffic officers along the Machakos-Kitui road.

The three were in a group of five men "performing traffic duties" yesterday.

Detectives commanded them to surrender but they opted to shoot at the officers.

The other two escaped. A pistol, ammunition and a vehicle were recovered.

Detectives also rescued one of their victims, whom they had already handcuffed.

The men were conducting an illegal crack-down on cars operating on the road.

County governments are in the habit of erecting illegal roadblocks but the Traffic Act No 39 of 2016 (Revised 2018) is clear on the mounting of roadblocks. Section 69 A gives two situations in which roadblocks may be mounted: