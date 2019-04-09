Police kill fake traffic officers on Machakos-Kitui road

• Police rescued one of their victims who had been handcuffed
• They fired at the detectives when ordered to surrender
Police have killed three fake traffic officers along the Machakos-Kitui road.
The three were in a group of five men "performing traffic duties" yesterday.
Detectives commanded them to surrender but they opted to shoot at the officers.
The other two escaped. A pistol, ammunition and a vehicle were recovered.
Detectives also rescued one of their victims, whom they had already handcuffed.
The men were conducting an illegal crack-down on cars operating on the road.
County governments are in the habit of erecting illegal roadblocks but the Traffic Act No 39 of 2016 (Revised 2018) is clear on the mounting of roadblocks. Section 69 A gives two situations in which roadblocks may be mounted:
- (1) The Inspector-General of the police may, by notice in a gazette, designate a place along a public road on which a police roadblock may be mounted, and
- (2) A roadblock shall not be mounted in a place other than the place designated under sub-section (1), but may be mounted in a non-designated place only in exceptional circumstances certified as such by the Inspector General or by an officer authorised on his behalf.
