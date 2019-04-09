ODM withdraws from Wajir West by-election

ODM will not participate in the upcoming Wajir-West by-elections scheduled for April 25.

Director of Elections Junet Mohammed made the announcement on Tuesday afternoon.

"The party has arrived at this decision following consultations with the top leadership of the Jubilee Party during which we agreed to reciprocate Jubilee’s earlier decision to withdraw from the Migori, Ugenya and Embakasi South by-elections," he said.

In a statement, Junet said just as Jubilee did in the three recent by-elections, ODM will not take sides in the contest in Wajir West.

"We wish victory to the best candidate," he added.

IEBC cleared five candidates to contest in the Wajir West constituency by-election.

The candidates include Ali Noor Abdi (LPK), Ibrahim Mohamud (KANU), Mohamed Yussuf (ODM), Ahmed Kolosh (Jubilee) and Abbas Nunow (AGANO).

The seat fell vacant after the Supreme Court nullified the election of Mohamed Kolosh in January.